Simpson professor gives First Amendment talk

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Speech is protected under the Constitution in the United States, but there are still limits on what you can say, and where.

Brian Steffen, professor and chairman of the Simpson College Department of Multimedia Communication, was the guest speaker at Cedar Talks Thursday night at the Pub on the Cedar.

He discussed the First Amendment and freedom of speech and what it protects and what it doesn’t.

Steffen talked about events such as racial tensions in Charlottesville, Virginia, and members of NFL teams taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

“We are free of government action to silence us on the basis of what we have to say,” Steffen said. “Government can’t stop me from speaking out on anything.”

But, he said, there are exceptions to the right to free speech.

Fighting words, libel, obscenity and invasion of privacy are not protected speech, Steffen said. There is also a time, place and manner restriction that can prohibit, for example, someone from making a speech in the middle of a road and disrupting traffic.

Several members of the audience asked questions on the minutia of speech and what is offensive.

Steffen noted that, according to a Brooking Institute study published in the Washington Post, a plurality of Americans believe that hate speech is not protected speech.

“Detest what those who disagree with you say — but defend their right to say it,” Steffen said and posted in a slide during his presentation.

Cedar Talks is a monthly gathering to learn about and discuss constitutional issues, including how they relate to current events. It was started and is organized by Kate Hayden, a reporter for the Charles City Press.

At the end of the discussion the crowd wished Hayden happy birthday in song.