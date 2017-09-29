Author gives library lecture

1 of 2

Press staff report

Linda McCann, author of “The Civilian Conservation Corps in Northeast Iowa,” spoke at the Charles City library Zastrow River Room Wednesday night.

McCann talked about the history of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a national organization organized during the Depression of the 1930s, and Iowa’s involvement.

She had detailed accounts of 15 men who were in the CCC and where they would stay in towns.

The camps looked military in appearance, and in the beginning towns weren’t happy that they were there.

One camp was located at Backbone State Park.

McCann also talked about how Charles City was a side camp and the men there built the bridge in Wildwood Park.