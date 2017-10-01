4-H Awards kick off 4-H week

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

4-H Club awards were given out at the Floyd County Fairground Sunday night.

“This is kind of our kick-off to National 4-H week,” said Lesley Milius, executive director for the Floyd County ISU Extension Office.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, 4-H week will conclude with a party in Nashua at the learning center.

“We kind of kick it off with this, showing the achievements for the end of the year, for the previous 4-H year,” Milius said.

During 4-H week the children of 4-H will hang posters in their schools and take part in community projects, Milius said.

“They’re doing lots and lots of varieties of activities,” Milius said. “Lots of 4-H activities are happening in the fall and actually through most of the year.”

Member received awards for junior achievement, project awards, positive peer, educational club presentation, club working exhibits, perfect attendance, top club, helping hands, community service, club officer book recognition, 4-H Foundation, outstanding record keeping and record book completion.

The Award of the Clover was given out and the leaders, retiring leaders and committee members were given a tribute.

Jody Flint was names the 2016 Honorary 4-H member at the gathering.

“These skills teach them life skills like communications, leadership, citizenship and just in general community service,” Milius said.