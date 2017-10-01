City Council to vote on nuisance ordinance

Press staff report
The Charles City Council will vote on the first reading of a proposed chronic nuisance ordinance at tonight’s meeting.
The ordinance has been in the works for several months, with Charles City Administrator Steven Diers, Assistant City Attorney Brad Sloter and Chief of Police Hugh Anderson contributing.
The ordinance is modeled after similar ones in Mason City, Waterloo and Dubuque.
The ordinance has been brought up multiple times at City Council planning sessions.
The city wants to be able to bring nuisance issues to the attention of landlords. City-owned properties would be exempt from the ordinance.
The nuisance ordinance could assess charges against owners of properties that have chronically received nuisance complaints, not to tenants that occupy rental properties, although tenants could be charged if their actions violate other laws.
The ordinance wouldn’t base the number of violations on the residents, but on the units of property.
The ordinance will be looking at different issues than sanitation and building code violations such as infestations or structural issues.
The city’s code enforcement department deals with those issues primarily.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the council chambers at City Hall.