City Council to vote on nuisance ordinance

The nuisance ordinance could assess charges against owners of properties that have chronically received nuisance complaints, not to tenants that occupy rental properties, although tenants could be charged if their actions violate other laws.

The ordinance wouldn’t base the number of violations on the residents, but on the units of property.

The ordinance will be looking at different issues than sanitation and building code violations such as infestations or structural issues.

The city’s code enforcement department deals with those issues primarily.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the council chambers at City Hall.