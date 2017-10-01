Witchfest will offer shopping deals, prizes Saturday

To the Press

The witching hour approaches this week as Charles City’s annual Witchfest retail promotion is set to kickoff at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

The first 100 adult shoppers through the door at the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce at 401 North Main St. will receive a swag bag with coupons and goodies to start off their fun day of shopping in town.

Shoppers are encouraged to get into the mood by dressing up in their favorite pointy black hat and witch’s garb, as well as practicing their best cackle, according to a press release from the Chamber.

Flying broomsticks are optional.

The 17 participating Witchfest locations around town are: Artwear/Birdie & Bo’s, Charles City Electronics, Comet Bowl, Darbe & Co. Boutique, Hy-Vee, Lidd & Cordray, LuLaRoe Retailer Hannah Pogemiller, North Iowa Coins, Otto’s Oasis, R.M. Granet, Saxony, Schiller Fine Art Photography & Framing, Schueth Ace Hardware, Stitches, The Furniture Barn, The Rustic Corner and Tupperware by Shazam! Enterprises!

They are teaming up to offer specials, discounts, giveaway and prizes, the Chamber said.

Schiller Fine Art Photography & Framing, 105 N. Main St., will take photos for the Witch Costume Contest.

Chamber raffle boxes will be situated around town at all participating locations. Sign up for a chance to win the Charles City Cash prize drawing. The more locations you visit, the better your chances to win.

An additional prize is are available for the “Witch Hunt,” where shoppers post pictures of “witchy” items in each store and post them on Facebook with the tag Chuck Town: Charles City and the name of the store.

The customer with the most pictures of different store stops wins, the Chamber said.

The farmers market will be open from 9-11 a.m. adjacent to Central Park, offering fall harvest goods, decorations, baked goods and craft items. Children will be able to decorate a pumpkin for free at the market in conjunction with Witchfest.

For more information, call the Chamber Office at 641-228-4234 or email info@charlescitychamber.com.