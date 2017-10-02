Charles City man charged with sexually abusing child

Press staff report

A Charles City man has been arrested on two Floyd County warrants.

Jason Lee Wilson, 33, of Charles City was charged with lascivious acts with a child, a class D felony, and indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to the complaint report, Wilson grabbed a 13-year-old female’s buttocks and kissed her neck three different times at his residence in Floyd County. He also allegedly rubbed her inner thigh.

“The defendant admitted this was in a sexual manner and admitted it was wrong and he should not have done it,” the complaint said.

Currently Wilson’s bond is set at $7,000. He has applied for court-appointed counsel.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Floyd County Courthouse.