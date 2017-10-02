Governor candidate Fred Hubbell to visit Charles City

Press staff report

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Fred Hubbell will visit Charles City on Wednesday as part of his 2018 campaign.

Hubbell’s visit is hosted by Ann and Rep. Todd Prichard (D-Charles City), himself a former candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 2018 governor’s race.

The meet-and-greet is at 5 p.m. at 107 Ferguson Street. Prior to the event, Hubbell is expected to tour the Charles City Middle School, district administration told the Press.

Hubbell announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor in early July, prioritizing Iowa’s budget, affordable health care and investment in education and infrastructure as part of his platform.

Hubbell is one of seven Democratic candidates and 12 official campaigns for the 2018 governor’s election. Other Democratic primary candidates are Nate Boulton, Cathy Glasson, Andy McGuire, Jonathan Neiderbach, John Norris and Ross Wilburn.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, Ron Corbett and Steven Ray have announced Republican primary campaigns. Jake Porter (Libertarian) and Brent Roske have also announced independent/third party campaigns.

Hubbell has a background in business as the chairman of Younkers and later, president of Equitable of Iowa. He served as the chairman of the Iowa Power Fund; was an interim director of the Iowa Department of Economic Development; and is a private philanthropist, involved with organizations like United Way of Central Iowa, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, Simpson College, the Des Moines Social Club and Iowa’s Water and Land Legacy.