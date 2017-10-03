Candidates forum will be held Oct. 19

To the Press

Voters in Charles City will have an opportunity to hear from and meet the candidates for City Council and mayor prior to the Nov. 7 election at a public candidates forum.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Charles City NIACC Center.

Incumbent City Council members DeLaine Freeseman and Jerry Joerger are running unopposed on the ballot to serve another four-year term.

However, Charles City will be electing a new mayor as long-time incumbent Jim Erb did not file for re-election.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Lovik and dentist Dean Andrews, a former Charles City Council member, have both filed to run for the job.

All four candidates have agreed to take part in the Oct. 19 forum, which is being put on by the Charles City Chapter of the American Association of University Women, the Be the Bridge organization and the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce.

The public is encouraged to attend and to ask questions of their candidates.

Questions must be submitted in writing, either in advance to the Chamber office at 401 N. Main St. or by email to info@charlescitychamber.com, or the night of the forum. No verbal questions from the audience will be accepted that night.

For more information, please contact the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce at (641) 228-4234.