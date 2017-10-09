Rockford fire destroys house

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A fire completely destroyed a Rockford house from Sunday, Oct. 8, to Monday, Oct. 9.

“We’re not sure, exactly, where the fire started,” said Rockford Fire Chief Cory Murray

Firefighters do know the fire started somewhere near the center of the house, Murray said.

“We were here last night. I got paged about midnight, I believe,” Murray said. “I thought we had it pretty well contained.”

Around 4 a.m. the fire started again and at 8 a.m. there were flames up in the attic of the house, Murray said.

The Rockford Fire Department determined with the property owner that the house was lost, and with a land excavator the house was demolished.

‘We let it burn itself slowly and then burn itself down to the hole because it wasn’t salvageable,” Murray said.

The Rockford Fire Department fought the fire for more than 12 hours.

There were no one injured from the fire, Murray said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined because the entire center of the house was burned out, Murray said.

“We suspect no foul play,” he said.

The Rockford Fire Department teamed was assisted by fire departments from Charles City, Marble Rock, Rudd, Nora Springs and Floyd, as well as the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Floyd County Rapid Emergency Response Team.