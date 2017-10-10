Anhydrous ammonia tank location causes review

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

A farm’s application to install a 18,000-gallon anhydrous ammonia storage tank has been tabled as Floyd County supervisors review “discrepancies” in the application process.

The application was submitted by MBS Family Farms, which proposed locating the storage tank on 180th Street at Norwood Pork LLC. The location’s proximity to livestock and apparent lack of nighttime security caused the board to hesitate, ultimately tabling the application to allow the county attorney’s office to review it.

“I have concerns of how to read it and interpret it,” Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden said of the application.

Tjaden said aerial photos of the location did not show the whole property. She added that the security of the property is also a concern, and that there is minimal light at the proposed location when she drove by at night.

However, the application does meet county zoning standards to be approved, according to county Zoning Administrator Lezlie Weber. No public hearing is required, Weber told supervisors, because the chemicals will only be used by the farm and will not be sold.

Neighbor Larry Freiberg, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, said animal welfare should also be a priority when considering the tank’s location.

Freiberg said the tank’s proposed location is close to 2,500 animals on the property, although Tjaden noted the storage tank application doesn’t ask or list if animals are held nearby.

“Meth is made from anhydrous, and the theft of that stuff is getting out of hand in the farming community,” Freiberg said. “If that tank had a rupture or somebody tried to break in there and get stuff, that would kill those 2,500 animals in just a matter of minutes. It’d suffocate them.”

Individuals producing methamphetamine use agriculture tanks for a steady supply of anhydrous ammonia, and will tap into tanks weekly while covering tracks, Freiberg said.

Supervisors Tjaden, Doug Kamm and Mark Kuhn approved tabling the application and sending it to the County Attorney’s Office for review.

In other business, the supervisors approved a second reading of Floyd County’s proposed dangerous dogs ordinance. The ordinance outlines what behavior the county will use to determine dangerous dogs, what the owners’ rights are and what damages owners could be liable for.