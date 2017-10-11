Chucktown Brewfest is back on Oct. 21

Iowa craft beer sampling, German food and fun on tap

Raise your glass and toast the season as Charles City’s version of Oktoberfest returns with the 16th annual Chucktown Brewfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 2111 Clark St., and is being put on as a fundraiser by Charles City Community Revitalization.

Attendees will be able to enjoy sampling six different Iowa craft beers and munching on German-style cuisine such as bratwurst, German mac ‘n’ cheese, soups and hot pretzels, according to Mark Wicks, community development director.

“Brewfest participants will also receive a commemorative beer sampling glass to keep and have fun with traditional German games Hammerschlagen (hammer and nail) and Masskrugstemmeen (beer stein holding),” he said in a news release.

In addition, there will be an opportunity to bid on a number of different Brewfest baskets donated by local businesses and individuals at a silent auction that evening.

This year’s featured craft beers from Iowa breweries:

• Backpocket Brewing Co. of Coralville will have Hawktoberfest, a 5.3 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) Marzen beer.

• Exile Brewing Co. of Des Moines will feature Hannah, a 5.2 percent ABV Bavarian wheat beer.

• Fat Hill Brewing of Mason City will offer a 5.8 percent ABV pumpkin-spiced Autumn Bock lager.

• Second State Brewing of Cedar Falls will feature Schwarzbier, a 5.5 percent ABV black lager.

• Single Speed Brewing of Cedar Falls will feature two beers, Coconut, a 4.5 percent ABV English porter with toasted coconut and cacao nibs, and Tricycle, a 5.2 percent ABV cream ale.

• Worth Brewing Co. of Northwood will feature Field Trip, a 5.5 percent ABV American IPA beer.

Helping to sponsor this year’s Chucktown Brewfest event are Cedar River Pizza, the Charles City Press, Chautauqua Guest Homes, CUSB Bank, First Citizens Bank, First Security Bank & Trust, Larry Pump CPA, Mike Molstead Motors, Sisson and Associates and the St. Charles Brewing Co.

Tickets for the event are $25 each and available in advance at the Community Development Office at 401 North Main St. in Charles City, or at the Elks Lodge the night of the event if still available. Tickets will be limited to the first 200 sold.

For more information, contact the Community Revitalization office at 641-228-2335 or info@charlescitychamber.com.