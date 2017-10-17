Mayoral candidates address city issues

1 of 2

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

It’s local election season and in Charles City the voters will have a choice between two candidates for mayor.

The regular city election will take place on Nov. 7. Current Charles City Mayor James Erb did not file to run for re-election.

Two residents have thrown their irons in the fire: Dr. Dean Andrews, formerly a Charles City Council member and a local dentist, and Deputy Matt Lovik, currently working with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Lovik started his campaign early with a showing in the Fourth of July parade, and signs around town since July.

Andrews has recently started putting down his signs around town.

Both are expected to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Charles City NIACC Center for a debate.

Incumbent City Council members DeLaine Freeseman and Jerry Joerger are running unopposed on the ballot to serve another four-year term each.

Housing, watersheds, broadband access and the future of the Charley Western Bridge are some of the many issues that the candidate will address.

HOUSING

Lovik — Lovik said that a mayor doesn’t oversee housing.

“It’s a federal government program. If they fit the bill and they want to utilize it to move here, then that’s great,” Lovik said. “It’s not for life.”

These programs are for people that need it, Lovik said.

Andrews — There isn’t much housing in the $100,000 to $175,000 price range, Andrews said.

There are homes on the higher income scale and lower income scale, but not many on the middle income scale.

There a lot of nice lower-priced homes, Andrews said, it’s just that they aren’t the size that a lot of people are looking for. He questioned where middle income housing could be placed because of limited space.

“We used to have a property tax abatement,” Andrews said, “where the first year you would not have to pay property taxes, the second year you’d have to pay 25 percent of your property taxes, the third year you’d pay 50 percent.”

Andrews cited that as a possible incentive for first-time home owners.

“We don’t have that now, but that might be something we might want to look at reimplementing to try to stimulate some housing,” Andrews said. “The bigger problem is, we don’t have a lot of places where we can build new housing.”

It’s not a problem unique to Charles City, Andrews said. “Most county seat towns like Charles City, throughout Iowa, face the same problem.”

The cost of construction is so high that building a home that is affordable for middle income families is difficult unless it’s in an area where there are 20 houses being built to keep the cost per unit down, Andrews said.

Section 8 housing is an area that Andrews has looked into with Charles City Housing Director Heidi Nielsen.

“I don’t see us decreasing the public housing program,” Andrews said.

In all segments of the community there are good and bad elements, he said.

“There’s a lot of people that utilize that program that are productive citizens of the community,” Andrews said. “There are a lot of local people that grew up in Charles City that make use of the federal housing program.”

The chronic nuisance ordinance that recently had its second reading is a step in the right direction, Andrews said.

“If you’ve got a problem property where the owner keeps renting to bad individuals, that homeowner has some responsibility also,” Andrews said.

Andrews also mentioned that section 8 housing is not a particular group of houses, but that section 8 refers to a voucher that can be accepted by property owners.

“I think the housing program sometimes gets a bad rap, because everybody assumes everything bad is someone in low income housing,” Andrews said. “That’s not always true.”

BROADBAND

Andrews — The broadband feasibility study and the decision to adopt it will come to the council next year during the next mayor’s term.

Andrews thinks partnering with another city is a good way forward.

“I think its important that we continue to look at that because that’s the way of the world these days,” Andrews said.

He went on to compare the internet to the highways and electricity that came into towns in the past.

You need good broadband to function effectively in the 21st century, Andrews said.

“A lot of people these days can live wherever they want and do their jobs if they have good internet access,” Andrews said.

Good internet access is an important asset to attract younger people to Charles City, Andrews said.

“The startup cost is going to be substantial,” Andrews said. “If you want better internet you have to pay for better internet.”

Lovik — “It’s actually a necessity,” Lovik said about broadband internet access. “A lot of things are basically digital. It’s the lifestyle we’re going into.”

Lovik wants to see action on the broadband initiative.

“That’s something the city does need to look at and talk about seriously,” Lovik said. “If you don’t update it, you’re going to get behind.”

CHARLEY WESTERN TRAIL BRIDGE

Lovik — If there are grants out there then Lovik would like to see the bridge rebuilt.

He would also like to see the bridge turned into another road, he said.

“It’s a nice area, and it’s a pretty area. Outside of that it gives you access from one part of town to the next,” Lovik said. “We use it in emergencies.”

When the bridge was available to cross it was the only way to cross the Cedar River without driving by Floyd during floods, Lovik said.

“It’s very important to have that there,” Lovik said. “Personally I’d like it to become a fully functional bridge for automobiles to go across.”

Andrews — Andrews was on the Community Revitalization Committee when the discussion to start putting in bike trails began.

“I’ve been on the trail committee all along,” he said.

Andrews said he’s very passionate about bike trails. He supports a trail and road creation for the bridge, with a bike trail separate from a road bridge.

Andrews wants to make sure there is emergency access on the new bridge.

“You have to look at the cost,” Andrews said. “Is the need for that street worth that extra cost? I used to think no, but I’ve since gotten more information that would weigh in on that decision.”

MISCELLANEOUS

Andrews said he wants to continue the work that Mayor James Erb has done with watersheds, and learn more about them.

“Water quality in Iowa is such a big issue now,” he said. “That’s something you almost have to continue to be a player in, because the water quality issue in Iowa is such a big deal.”

Working on water quality helps Charles City immensely, and improves the Cedar River riverfront, Andrews said.

“We have to be a big advocate for water because we have a river running through our town,” Andrews said.

Andrews cited speaking with Charles City Administrator Steven Diers and Nielsen about issues involving the city.

Since putting in his paperwork to run for mayor, Andrews has been regular attending Charles City Council meetings.

Lovik is hoping to establish a junior council member.

He’d like to get with the high school and set up a program where students interested in city government could set up be part of the council each trimester, Lovik said.

“Eventually they are going to be our leaders, so give them a head start,” Lovik said. “I want to continue the city forward.”

Lovik would also like see term limits for council members and the mayor.

“It creates change,” Lovik said. “It creates new ideas.”