Cardboard must now be recycled at three-county landfill

Press staff report

The Floyd-Mitchell-Chickasaw Solid Waste Management Agency landfill is no longer landfilling corrugated cardboard, although it will now accept it for recycling.

There will be two recycling containers on the premises, according to the agency. Patrons are asked to separate all clean cardboard from other materials in their loads and place the cardboard in the recycling containers.

This cardboard needs to be flattened to its smallest shape with all plastic or plastic foam removed from the interior.

The change is part of a comprehensive plan to find ways to lower the amount of trash going into the landfill, according to the agency.

No load of solid waste containing more than 10 percent recyclable corrugated cardboard by weight or volume may be disposed in the landfill. Commercial, industrial and institutional loads will be randomly inspected for compliance.

The landfill operators will be the ones to determine if a load is out of compliance with the policy, the agency said.

Landfill hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All commercial loads and any load that can’t be hand-unloaded into one of the roll-off containers located outside the main office are required to be on the ground by 2:30 p.m. The last acceptable small load of the day must be on the scale by 2:50 p.m.

More information on the new cardboard recycling policy and other policies is available at the FMC website, fmclandfill.org. For answers to questions, call 877-982-4288 or email landfill@myomnitel.com.