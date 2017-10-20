Your next page-turner is waiting at the Lions Club book sale

1 of 3

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Whether you’re looking for a few new light reads or a specific collector’s item, there’s plenty to sort through at the Lions Club Book Sale.

Club members added around 100 boxes of books to the annual sale’s collection, which is available for browsing next to Schueth Ace Hardware. The organization sells between 5,000-6,000 books each year, raising around $4,000 during each sale.

This year’s sale began on Wednesday and is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The event has been hosted for more than 40 years, Lions Club member Bob Woolm said.

A few of the items available are pretty special, Woolm said, and a volunteer has helped the organization identify more valuable pieces included in the sale collection.

“You’ll see some people in with a smartphone. They’ll have an app that they’ll scan the book and find out if that’s a valuable book or not,” Woolm said. “That’s new in the last five years.”

Some visitors to the book sale have driven two to three hours to browse over the years, Woolm said. Prices on the collectible books range from $10 to $100 — including a four-piece builder’s manual collection, first published in the 1920s.

“The condition of this makes a big difference,” he added. “With the flooding we’ve had every so often, we’ll get somebody who brings in books that had been in water. … Those we sort through pretty quickly.”

Proceeds from the event go right back to the community through Lions projects, which have supported the Floyd County Museum, the Proud Parents Association/Back to School Bash, the Charles City High School Fine Arts Century Club and other non-profits in the community, member Jerry Meyer said.

The club also subsidizes numerous hearing aids and eyeglasses for residents and children in the community, and recycles about 800 eyeglasses a year which are sent abroad through Lions Club International.