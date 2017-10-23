Gubernatorial candidates to visit Floyd County Thursday and next week

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Floyd County will be hosting two more Democratic gubernatorial candidates by the end of the month.

On Friday, primary candidate Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, will tour the Tosanak Recreational Area in Marble Rock with Floyd County Conservation Director Adam Sears. Boulton will arrive at 4:30 p.m. as part of his Hometown Values Tour.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, primary candidate Dr. Andy McGuire will hold a meet-and-greet from 5-7 p.m. at 107 Ferguson St. in Charles City. McGuire was elected chair of the Iowa Democratic Party and served from 2014-2016.

The event is hosted by Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, who has not endorsed a candidate in the governor’s race. Prichard has also hosted candidate and Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell.

Iowa’s political parties will host a primary on June 5, 2018, and the general gubernatorial election will be the following Nov. 6.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, is running for a full term after she took office from former Gov. Terry Branstad, now the U.S. ambassador to China.