County OKs dangerous dog law

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Floyd County now has a dangerous dog law, after county supervisors passed the final reading of the new ordinance Tuesday morning.

One person spoke up about the law at the meeting.

Diane Jacobson said she had been concerned that the law might single out specific breeds such as pit bulls, but said the law doesn’t mention breeds and it looks “very good.”

“All dogs can bite, and it makes no difference what breed it is,” Jacobson said. “Of the dogs that you can train, the pit bull is one of the easiest, because it just wants to please its master. It’s isn’t the pit bull, it’s the owner. If the owner wants to make it mean, he can.”

Supervisor Linda Tjaden said she had heard several comments about the ordinance recently, and “they were all in favor.”

“There’s no one defined breed of animal that’s ever mentioned,” Tjaden said. “There’s a section in here that defines what a dangerous dog is, and it could be any breed. It’s just that if they act in a manner that they become vicious or that they hurt somebody or some other animal then there’s something that can be done.”

The ordinance defines a dangerous dog as having done any of these things:

• Engaged in or been trained to engage in exhibitions of fighting.

• Attacked a person or domestic animal without justification, causing bodily injury or death.

• Behaved, on two or more occasions, in a manner that a reasonable person would believe posed an unjustified threat of injury or death to a person or domestic animal.

• Was determined to be a dangerous dog by an animal control authority, court of another jurisdiction, and/or governing body of another jurisdiction.

The law requires all dogs in the county to wear an identification tag that can track current vaccination records, requires that all dog bites be reported to the county Department of Environmental Health or local law enforcement, and specifies that all costs related to actions required by the dangerous dog ordinance are the responsibility of the owner.

The law includes requirements for impounding or quarantine, and can require the dog be “humanely destroyed” for multiple dangerous actions or for a single serious action such as biting someone in the neck, face or head.

An owner convicted of violations can also be prohibited from owning any dog for up to three years.

Penalties for violation of the ordinance can be up to a $625 fine or imprisonment up to 30 days, or a civil penalty of up to $750 on the first infraction and up to $1,000 for each additional offense.

Also at the meeting Tuesday, the county board:

• Held a public hearing then passed a resolution to approve an amendment to the Southwest Bypass Urban Renewal Area to allow tax increment financing (TIF) funds to be used to support a $27 million Cambrex Corp. expansion project that will add 29 jobs.

Tim Fox, Charles City Area Development Corp. executive director, said the economic development package includes $166,000 in property tax rebates and a $36,250 forgivable loan.

• Set 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, for a public hearing on an amendment to the Southwest Bypass Urban Renewal Area to allow TIF funds to be used to support a $55 million expansion project at Zoetis Inc. that will create six full-time jobs.

Pamela Stoops, the site leader at Zoetis in Charles City, said the existing manufacturing capacity will not be able to meet product demand in the coming years so an expansion is needed.

Fox said the Iowa Economic Development Authority has been very supportive of the project, including members visiting Zoetis corporate headquarters in New Jersey.

“We’re just very gratified that we have been able to leverage some investment in Charles City,” Fox said. “We get jobs from our largest and perhaps most stable employer, and we get capital investment to keep them competitive and to keep them here.”

• Approved an application for the installation of an anhydrous ammonia storage tank at MBS Family Farms, 3030 180th St., Charles City.

• Reappointed Kalen Schlader to the County Compensation Board.

• Appointed Cala McGregor to fulfill the unexpired term of Jay Jung on the Floyd County Conservation Board.

• Heard an update from Floyd County Engineer Dusten Rolando that garbage is being accepted only in bags at the county collection site. The site is not a landfill, but a collection site where rural residents can drop off their garbage.