Streets closed for railroad crossing repairs

Brackett Street and 19th Avenue will both be closed to traffic at their railroad crossings next week for the Canadian National Railroad to make crossing repairs.

Both Charles City crossings will be closed starting Sunday, Oct. 29, and are expected to reopen by Thursday, Nov. 2.

The 19th Avenue railroad crossing is between Kenwood Avenue and Indiana Avenue, in the area of the water treatment plant.

The Brackett Street crossing is between North Grand Avenue and Shelby Street, near Sportsmen’s Park.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid these areas and utilize other routes to bypass the construction areas. Questions can be directed to the Charles City Engineering Department at 257-6300.