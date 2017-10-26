By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Elks have a trust that they use to donate fund whenever they have funds to donate.

The trust was started in 1997, “as a way to help free up some funds we were providing at the lodge level for charitable activities,” said Elks Charitable Fund Trust Secretary Larry Michehl. “It’s been around for quite a few years.”

The Charles City Elks have been working their trust and adding money to the principal amount so they can donate as much as possible.

“We’ve been putting money aside every year in a trust format. We don’t touch the principal ever,” Michehl said.

The first thing the Elks helped was one of the backboards at the YMCA, Michehl said.

Since then the Elks have given away a couple of $500 scholarships to local students.

“Our main fundraiser, as of 15 years now, has been the Fall Fling,” said Elks Charitable Fund Trust President Ann Troge.

Typically the fling is held in October, and was held this year on Oct. 13.

“That is our main fundraiser that has been adding to the trust for 15 years,” Troge said. “In addition to that we have now made our members a lot more aware we exist.”

When Elks dues are up for payment, members are encouraged to donate to the trust, Troge said.

“We put a leaflet in that people can contribute over and above their dues to the trust,” Troge said. “In additions to some other causes.”

Memorials are another way that members can and do contribute to the trust.

This year the Elks Charitable Trust donated funds to the Youth Enrichment Center at the Floyd County Fairgrounds, YMCA, The Comet Cafe for the Culinary Arts, Floyd County Historical Society and most recently $100 to Athletic and Fine Arts Century Clubs.

“Anyone can contribute,” Troge said. “This is for our local projects.”

By using a trust, the Elks don’t have to take funds out of their operating budget when making charitable donations, Troge said.

The Elks Charitable Trust board determines what gets funded.

“We’re only limited by the interest that we’re able to accrue,” Troge said.

This year the Fall Fling raised over $4,000 for the Elks Charitable Trust.

“We’ve just now surpassed last year’s capital.”

The Elks are always looking new members.

“We’d like people to know that annually they should be looking for the Fall Fling,” Troge said. The Fall Fling is open to everyone, regardless of whether they’re an Elks Club member.