Judge delays start of Lindaman retrial on sexual abuse charge

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

A retrial on sex abuse charges for a Charles City man that was scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 30, has been postponed.

Douglas Lindaman is charged with third-degree sexual abuse. He was convicted in April 2016, but the Iowa Supreme Court overturned that conviction and sent the case back to Floyd County District Court for retrial.

The trial was moved out of Floyd County on a change of venue because of extensive publicity surrounding the case. It was scheduled to begin Monday in Franklin County at the courthouse in Hampton.

Last week, Lindaman filed a motion asking for a continuance — meaning a postponement.

“There are twenty pending motions related to trial preparation and defendant’s right to a full and fair trial, including motions and issues pertaining directly to presentation and determination of evidence, discovery, jury selection and issues of bias,” Lindaman and his standby attorney, William Morrison of Mason City, wrote in the motion.

“Defendant cannot adequately prepare for trial without knowing well in advance of trial how the pending motions will impact witnesses, evidence and jury selection, and will need sufficient opportunity to respond and adjust to the potential rulings on the pending motions as required by his right to due process, …” they wrote.

Floyd County Attorney Rachel Ginbey resisted the request for a continuance, but on Thursday Judge Gregg Rosenbladt ruled that the trial should be delayed.

“The court requires additional time to consider the pending issues raised by the defendant,” Rosenbladt ruled. “The court will grant the motion to continue for the reasons set out in the motion, finding good cause for a continuance.”

No new date has been set for the trial. The judge wrote that he will work with the court administration regarding rescheduling. The court administrator said Thursday afternoon no date has been set.

Lindaman was charged in 2015 with having sexually touched a 17-year-old boy in 2011, after hiring the boy as a farmhand. Lindaman argued at his first trial that he touched the boy “therapeutically” to help him get over a “blocked physiological disorder” and that the touch was not sexual and therefore not criminal.

He also argued that the charges were political, because at the time the charges were filed he was a candidate for the Charles City Board of Education.

Lindaman was convicted at a jury trial April 12, 2016, in Charles City, on one count of sexual abuse in the third degree, and sentenced to serve up to 10 years in state prison.

He was serving that sentence when a three-justice-panel of the Iowa Supreme Court reversed the conviction on May 19 and remanded the case for retrial.

Lindaman had represented himself at his trial in April 2016, and that was the basis for the Iowa Supreme Court reversing the conviction.

The justices ruled that the district court had not adequately assured Lindaman’s decision to represent himself was “intelligent and knowing” and the court had not fulfilled the legal requirements for a discussion necessary before someone proceeds to defend himself or herself.