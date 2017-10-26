Unexpected snow is actually expected

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Charles City can expect its first snow of the season Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Colder temperatures, rain and snow are expected to move into the area Friday, changing over to mainly snow by Friday night. Forecasts range from a dusting of snow to 1-2 inches in the area.

The low Sunday morning is expected to be in the low to mid-20s, resulting in a hard freeze.

“It’s a typical date for the first snow event of the year,” said Harry Hillaker, state climatologist. On average the first snow in Iowa is around the end of October or beginning of November.

“It’s pretty close to that usual date, although there’s a huge variability between one season and the next,” Hillaker said.

Usually after the first snow, there’s a break in time until the next one, Hillaker said. “You usually wouldn’t get a second one right after the first event of the season.”

So far this fall the weather in Northeast Iowa has been fairly mild with temperatures not dipping below 50 degrees very often.

The incoming snow forecast is catching people off guard because the temperatures during autumn have been so mild, Hillaker said.

“We’ve been, the vast majority of time, warmer than normal and at times much warmer than usual,” Hillaker said. “This will be a little harder to acclimate to, with kind of a quick transition to much colder weather.”

The temperature is expected to drop to the 20s and 30s going into the weekend before climbing back into the 40s on Sunday.

“All of next week seems fairly cool as well,” said Hillaker.

Any snow we get is not likely to stick around, he added.

“Unless it comes down quickly, it’s unlikely to see much accumulation on pavement,” Hillaker said. “It’s just barely cold enough to get a snow.”

Charles City has trucks ready to plow in case there ends up being more snow than expected, said Charles City Administrator Steven Diers.

Charles City did its brush pickup earlier in the week.