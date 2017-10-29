Imagination + Halloween = Ghost rocks

1 of 3

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Holiday traditions are always an important part of a season, and Halloween brings in its own set.

Some children in Charles City have made their own tradition with Jann Davis, and for the last three years they’ve looked for ghost rocks.

Ghost rocks aren’t necessarily long dead rocks haunting the living ones, they’re rocks that look like ghosts.

The kids look around their own yard and the Davis’ property for rocks that look like ghosts and then spray paint them white and fill in their eyes and mouth with black markers.

“The rocks have been finding us,” said Davis, in an email to the Press. “These rocks have natural indentations that resemble two eyes and a mouth.”

The kids and Davis find several different rocks ranging from a rock that looks like a brain, an alien rock that looks out of this world, and a rock that resembles the creature from “E.T.”, separate from the alien rock.

The “E.T.” rock is the biggest one they’ve found.

“This is our third year, at least.” Davis said. “It takes imagination.”

The children are Annemarie, 11, Bennett, 9, Graham, 7, and Hazel Hansen, 5, who live next door to Davis.

The three oldest children go to Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Charles City.

“We find everything here,” Graham said.

Together the children and Davis celebrate halloween with rocks, and cookies that they decorate together.

“We paint their faces, and put them around to keep the ghosts away,” said Annemarie.

So far neither Davis nor the children have seen any ghosts.

“First we have to find them, then we mark where the eyes and the mouth are, then we spray paint them, and then we paint them, ” Bennett said. “Then they look like ghosts.”

The kids first found ghost rocks when they went one day just looking for interesting rocks.

“We found some that were looking straight at us,” Bennett said. “We were like, ‘hey let’s make some ghost rocks.'”

The kids are fairly theatrical as well. Annemarie tried out for a part at Stebens Children’s Theater in Mason City.