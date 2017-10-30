Charles City alumnus, Vietnam veteran to speak on Veterans Day

1 of 2

Press staff report

Charles City High School alumnus Steve Wikert, Class of 1969, will be the keynote speaker during the Charles City school district’s Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 9. The event is organized and led by Charles City High School students.

Wikert’s keynote address is titled “Learning the differences between ME and WE” and is open to the public.

The program will be held in the Charles City Middle School gymnasium, 1200 1st Avenue, beginning at 10:15 a.m. Doors to the event open at 9:45 a.m. Due to a professional learning day in the Charles City district, classes will not be held on Friday, Nov. 10.

Wikert enlisted in the Navy while still in high school and began boot camp training 10 days after graduation in June 1969.

Wikert’s father served in the Navy during World War II. At the time of Wikert’s enlistment, his older brother, Bob, had already served two years, and ultimately retired after 20 years in Navy service.

Wikert achieved the rank of torpedoman’s mate second class petty officer (E-5) and received orders to Danang, Vietnam, in 1970. There, Wikert served 12 months as a military police officer in jeep patrols.

He was recognized by his commanding officer for meritorious service and outstanding performance of duty while serving in potentially dangerous situations during his time in Vietnam.

After the service, Wikert received a bachelor’s degree in art/speech education from the University of Northern Iowa; a master’s degree in communication/public relations; and an advanced studies certification in educational administration, also from UNI.

Wikert spent 10 years as the cultural director for the city of Cedar Falls (1977-1987), and was an art teacher for more than 20 years, retiring in the Waterloo Community School District.

He received a “Gold Star” outstanding teaching award from the McElroy Foundation in 1998. He has previously given the keynote address for Veterans Day programs at Cedar Falls High School (2015) and Waterloo West High School (2016).