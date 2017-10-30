County considers jailer shortage

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

The Floyd County Jail has too few jailers to operate as safely as it should, and the state jail inspector agrees with a consultant’s recommendation that additional personnel be added.

The county jail, located on the top floor of the courthouse, was inspected on Oct. 11 by Delbert Longley, Iowa’s chief jail inspector. Longley has previously said that the jail does not meet current state codes or the needs of the county or the Sheriff’s Department.

Longley’s reports have been one of the driving forces behind ongoing efforts to build a new county jail or come up with some alternative.

Longley sent a letter to the county Board of Supervisors after the latest inspection, saying that he agrees with a recommendation by Prochaska & Associates, an architectural and planning company that has been hired as the consultant on a new jail project.

The Omaha company has recommended that three jailers be on duty during peak periods such as Monday through Friday when the courthouse is open and court is in session, said Sheriff Jeff Crooks. He said currently there are “a lot of times” when only one jailer is working.

Crooks said it would take nine full-time jailers to be able to have three jailers on duty during peak periods.

He said there are currently five full-time jailers and two part-time jailers.

The sheriff said as a first step he would like to change the two part-time jailers to full time beginning January 1.

Crooks estimated the cost for that change through the end of the fiscal year June 30 would be about $21,000.

‘It’s constantly on my mind, the safety and security of my staff, and the safety of the general public when we’re moving somebody around,” Crooks said. “You have to have the numbers to move these people, to be able to deal with these people.”

Crooks said he isn’t asking to add several new staff immediately.

“If I could get my two part time to full time that would be a big help,” Crooks said. “And then if we can look into the future and each year maybe adding, even a part-time here and there — continually progress, that what I’m looking to do. I’m not looking to do it all at once.”

The Monday morning supervisors meeting was a planning session, so no action was taken.

Also at the meeting, supervisors met with representatives of Holmes Murphy, the county’s health insurance agent/broker regarding expected insurance costs beginning in the next year.

Cindy Hennigar, a Holmes Murphy account executive, said Wellmark has proposed a 28 percent increase in premium costs. When a county self-insurance plan is figured in, the actual increase would be 26 percent.

“You’ve not had a great year” regarding claims, Hennigar said. “It’s been a pretty bad year, actually.”

She noted that two people have accounted for more than $450,000 in health care claims so far this fiscal year. Those two represent almost 75 percent of the total claims for the county.

The county has 55 single and 48 family health care policies under its plan.

Supervisor Linda Tjaden asked about incentives to improve employee health, but Supervisor Doug Kamm said such plans usually only work when there are monetary incentives attached — either rewards or penalties.

Hennigar said they are waiting for another insurance company to send a quote, but she is not hopeful that it will be significantly less than the Wellmark bid.

One other company’s bid was almost 48 percent higher than the current premiums, and another company declined to bid because the county’s claims were so high, she said.

County Auditor Gloria Carr said negotiations for the next employee contract to take effect July 1, 2018, will begin before the end of this year.