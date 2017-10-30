Staying safe on Halloween

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Halloween is a great time for families to come together to do something kids love: dressing up in costumes to get candy.

This year trick-or-treaters will be out in Charles City from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Since the majority of trick-or-treaters will be children, it is important to keep their safety in mind.

“The biggest thing is to know where your kids are,” said Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson, “so when they get excited they are not running out into traffic.”

A lot of people drive their kids around on Halloween, which leads to a lot of vehicles on the street, he said.

“There’s other kids that are running back to their vehicles and running in between them so it’s important to know where your kids are,” Anderson said.

The Charles City Police Department encourages parents to have trick-or-treaters wear bright colors while out, but bright costumes are often made dim by coats worn over them. An early frost has certainly made coats more of a necessity.

“So you can’t see the costume now, and here we have a kid that we thought we had dressed brightly,” Anderson said.

Some parents have flashing bike lights that they can put on the zipper of a costume or coat to illuminate them.

“It just makes them more visible,” Anderson said.

Making Halloween a family affair can help prevent injury as well.

A lot of kids go out to trick-or-treat without their parents, Anderson said.

“We’re not discouraging that,” he said.

It’s a great holiday to spend time with your kids as a family, Anderson said.

Going out as a family also allows residents the chance to meet their neighbors, he said.

“You may not normally get the chance to see, or get to talk to,” your neighbors, Anderson said.

Every Halloween there are rumors about harmful things being put in candy, and most of the time those rumors are unfounded.

Still, “It’s not a bad idea to go through it,” Anderson said. “I think most parents, now, go through their kids’ candy just to take some for themselves.”

Checking on what your kids are going to eat is always a good idea, Anderson said.

Stopping by the police station to trick-or-treat may not lead to seeing a police officer, because the Charles City police officers will be out at that time.

If a child sees an officer going by they should ask them for a sticker or temporary tattoo, Anderson said.

“The officers are going to be very visible during trick-or-treating time,” he said. There will be extra officers on duty on Halloween night to go up and down the streets.

Stopping and talking to officers is “always a good thing,” Anderson said.