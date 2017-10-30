Zoetis captures 2017 WonderFall business decorating contest

To the Press

The votes are in and the “Boo Zoo” display at Zoetis has captured the most votes for best fall or Halloween-themed business decoration in the 2017 “WonderFall” competition.

Sponsored by the Design Committee of Community Revitalization, Charles City businesses were encouraged to dress up their storefronts as a fun way to draw attention to their shops, as well as to give residents and visitors alike something fun to go around town and check out.

“WonderFall’ voting took place from Oct. 2 to Oct. 27. The decorating contest was free to take part in and the public was encouraged to vote for their favorite display through Facebook at “Chuck Town: Charles City, Iowa.” Paper voting slips were also available at each of the participating locations.

Zoetis garnered a total of 108 votes with its Boo Zoo, followed by the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home as runner-up with 59 votes for “Golden Days of Fall.” First Security Bank & Trust placed third in the voting with its “Magical Moon Chant” display with 58 votes.

Other participating businesses included (in no particular order): Cedar Valley Iowa Realty & Auction (“Happy Fall y’all!”); Synergy Physical Therapy (“Fall? We Can Help!”); The Furniture Barn (“Happy Harvest”); Hy-Vee Food Store (“It’s Pumpkin Fall”); The Rustic Corner (“Shreds of Fall by Candlelight”); and Otto’s Oasis (“Autumn Visage”).

Community Development Director Mark Wicks said that beyond having a little seasonal fun, the contest stressed the importance for businesses of changing up their curbside appearance from time to time.

“If you never change up the look in front of your business to get people’s attention, they tend to stop noticing you when they go by,” he said.

“Thanks to all of our participating locations for their creativity, seasonal spirit and for helping to make the Charles City experience a little more fun for everyone!” Wicks said.

Community Revitalization is Charles City’s Main Street Iowa program and an organization dedicated to maintaining a strong community core as part of a great place to live, work and play.