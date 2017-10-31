TLC accepts grant of $14,000 for play equipment

1 of 3

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

There were Spider-Men, Paw Patrol officers, witches and warlocks in the parking lot at TLC: The Learning Center, looking for a few good treats from volunteers before the official Halloween hours.

TLC also received a sweet treat on Tuesday: staff and members of the board of directors were on-hand to accept a $14,000 grant from AT&T Iowa, presented by Dustin Blythe, director of external affairs.

The TLC grant is one of eight grants given out by AT&T this year.

“We have community dollars we get for the state of Iowa. Des Moines’s doing fine, and I’m from rural Iowa, so I keep my eyes and ears open for opportunities like this,” Blythe said. “We couldn’t be happier to help.”

TLC was made aware of the grant by former board member and current Iowa Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, TLC Director Pam Ost said.

“We were that fit for small community giving,” Ost said. “We talked on the phone and he asked what we were looking for, and as with anything, things wear out.”

The TLC playground equipment was showing signs of age, and TLC needed new, durable pieces for day care kids ages 5 years and older, Ost said. Some items are still being selected, but TLC will purchase a mountain-climbing piece as a centerpiece for older kids.

“We needed something out there for gross motor skill activities,” Ost said. “I think it will be one of those pieces we can play on, even in the winter. … I’m very excited about that piece.”

Along with the AT&T grant, TLC is embarking on a new sustainability campaign to reach out to community members not familiar with the non-profit’s mission.

“Last year for example, we were $132,000 in the red. This year with our projected budget … we’re looking at a little bit less than that, but you’re always looking for a plan B,” Ost said.

The center’s 25 staff members provide child care from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and serve families working for more than 60 businesses in Floyd, Chickasaw and Mitchell County businesses — about 60 to 90 children, depending on the time of the year.

Staff also receives help from members of the Foster Grandparents program in Charles City, who volunteer as needed.

The median average of Iowan families pay 16 percent of their annual income in child care costs for children under 5 years old, Ost added.

“That is something that parents cannot incur,” she said. “It has to come from someone else. It’s these kinds of grants, such as AT&T, that allow us to continue to have the necessities that children need inside a center … then we don’t have to take operational funds and pay for.”

As part of that campaign, TLC is revitalizing partnerships with banks to make establishing an endowment fund easier for individuals, and putting together new public relations brochures for community businesses to have available.

TLC will accept another grant from Valero Renewables on Friday, and has other applications in for regional and state opportunities.

“We do need those funds from people who believe in what we do, and why we do what we do, in order to survive,” Ost said.

TLC is also revamping the center’s website to be more interactive, and make required forms for families downloadable from one page. A Facebook page for TLC is in the works as well.

“We have to look at the larger picture always, to make sure we’re not just here this year and next year, but we’re here for many years to come. We felt that we needed to reintroduce ourselves to the community,” Ost said.

“[We’re] coming a little bit further into the 21st century in what we have to offer community child care,” she said.