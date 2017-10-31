Authorities seek information on missing Grundy Center man

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Grundy Center authorities are searching for a man who has been missing since last week and who might be in the Charles City area.

The Grundy Center Police Department and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public’s help locating or providing information about Michael Bruce Johns, 28, of Grundy Center.

He was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 24, and was reported missing by his mother, who also lives in Grundy Center, according to Officer Alissa Loew with the Grundy Center police.

“There is no evidence of foul play,” Loew said. “He may simply have decided to go off the grid, but his family is worried about him.”

A listing on the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page says that Johns may be in the Charles City or Waterloo areas. Loew said they had some information that Johns may have been dropped off in Charles City by someone. She said she wasn’t aware of any connections to Johns in Charles City.

Johns is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477, the Grundy Center Police Department at 319-825-5523, or the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department at 319-824-6933. You can also leave information at www.cvcrimestop.com.

Iowa court records show Johns pleaded guilty in Grundy County District Court in September to a charge of third-degree theft. He received a sentence of up to two years in prison, which was suspended, and he was placed on two years’ probation.

In September he also pleaded guilty in Marshall County District Court to third-degree theft and received a deferred sentence.

In July he pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, for methamphetamine, and was sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

He also has convictions of operating while intoxicated in 2012; and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, in 2009.