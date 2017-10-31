Deadline Friday for Chamber photo contest

The deadline for the 2017 Charles City Chamber of Commerce Photo Contest is fast approaching.

The contest awards $100 cash prizes for best overall photo and the best representation of the area. All photos must have been taken in Floyd County, and additional honors may be awarded at the judges’ discretion.

Entry forms are available at the Chamber office, 401 N. Main St., Charles City, or online at charlescitychamber.com.

Entries must be submitted in digital format, and there is a $5 entry fee per entry, with a maximum of five entries per person.

The deadline for entries is Friday, Nov. 3.