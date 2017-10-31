Private insurance company to leave Iowa’s Medicaid program

Press staff report

DES MOINES — One of three private insurance companies that help run Iowa’s Medicaid program plans to withdraw in a month.

The Iowa Department of Human Services announced Tuesday that AmeriHealth Caritas will end its Medicaid coverage at the end of November.

The state agency also announced it would spend more money as part of new contracts with the remaining companies, Amerigroup and UnitedHealthcare.

The move means about 215,000 Iowans enrolled in the health care program for poor and disabled people will transfer to the remaining companies.

“The privatization, this is just another indicator that it’s not working, both for the people served by Medicaid and by the companies trying to administer it,” Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, told the Press on Tuesday afternoon. “When we have a system already stretched, it doesn’t make sense to put a profit model into a system like that.”

DHS described the additional spending as a 3.3 percent rate increase, but officials did not provide more specifics.

Department director Jerry Foxhoven said the extra spending will be funded through existing agency dollars. DHS plans to hire another company to offer coverage beginning next summer.

The announcement is an example of how Iowans need a fix to the Medicaid system, Prichard said.

“There’s going to have to be some sort of solution where we can get ahold of costs, and we can insure with oversight of the remaining companies that they’re going to provide the services that are needed,” Prichard said.

“One of my biggest criticisms is that the companies that we are charging to provide services are their own regulators. That just simply doesn’t work,” he said.

“I would like to see a system where we return the Department of Human Services as the administrator of the system, and get away from the privatization.”

Sen. Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, did not respond for calls to comment by press time.