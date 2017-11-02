McGuire focuses on health care, education

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Charles City residents packed in to hear from Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Andy McGuire Thursday evening.

About 20 people came to hear what McGuire, the former chairwoman of the Iowa Democratic Party State Central Committee from 2015 to 2016, had to say.

McQuire, originally from Waterloo, spent about an hour speaking and answering questions to the group gathered in Rep. Todd and Ann Prichard’s home. Hubbell listed health care access, education and Iowa’s future as key topics.

“I talk a lot about health care because I’m a doctor,” McGuire said, adding that health care is on everyone’s mind.

“Just so you know,” she said, “from a doctor’s point of view, health care is a right, not a privilege.”

“This privatization was not the right thing to do in the first place, and it’s only going to get worse,” she said, referring to the state’s decision to turn Medicaid management over to private companies.

There are currently 600,000 citizens on Medicaid, McGuire said, and some of them are the most vulnerable citizens.

“I have the expertise, I will fix this,” she said.

Mental health and substance abuse were also discussed by McGuire.

“It’s something that, I’m going to guess everybody in this room, knows somebody that’s struggling,” McGuire said. “We’re going in the wrong direction.”

“We do not have the resources available for people who have mental health struggles,” McGuire said. “I want to make sure we have resources for mental health patients in every community in Iowa, so that we can take care of citizens.”

Education was another issue that McGuire discussed.

“We need to get back to having the best education system,” McGuire said. “I want to make sure that every Iowan can be successful.”

McGuire reference the motto on Iowa’s state quarter that says, “Foundation in Education.”

“You can talk about economic development all you want, but people are not moving to a place that doesn’t have those foundations,” McGuire said. “Teachers make you more than you can be.”

McGuire called for more funding for education.

“We need to be great in education,” she said. “We need to get back to having the best education we can have.”

She denounced the collective bargain legislation passed earlier in the year.

“How are we going to get the best and brightest if we won’t let them negotiate?” she asked. “There wasn’t really a problem to be solved, was there? We were just mean-spirited.”

“I have seven kids and one grandchild, and that’s why I’m doing this,” McGuire said, talking about why she is running. “I want to them to be able to live in Iowa, and be successful.”

“We have all got to be successful in Iowa, and that’s the kind of governor I want to be,” she said.

Charles City mayoral candidate Dean Andrews was also present and discussed his own campaign.

Prior to the event, McGuire toured the Floyd County Medical Center.

There are currently seven Democratic candidates vying for the party nomination to challenge current Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“When you’re governor, you’re governor of 99 counties,” said Monica Biddix, McGuire for Governor campaign manager.

McGuire will be heading to central Iowa Friday, before returning to Mason City later in the day.