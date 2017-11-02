Boards consider moving dispatchers as part of new jail project

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Preliminary design possibilities for a new Floyd County jail include space for a communications center, but no decision has been made whether to move emergency services dispatchers from their current location at the Charles City Police Department.

The Floyd County Communications Board addressed that question at its meeting Thursday evening, and agreed that more information is needed before a decision can be made.

Floyd County is in the process of deciding whether to ask voters to approve a new jail facility to be constructed next to and connected with the courthouse, and preliminary plans have all included space for a communications center.

Linda Tjaden is a county supervisor and represents the supervisors on the E911 Service Board, and she is also chairman of the county law enforcement center (LEC) citizen’s committee.

She said no decision has been made on moving the dispatchers, and if they stay where they are that space can be taken out of the LEC plans.

Communications board member Mike Hammond said the board needs numbers before it can make any decisions.

“What is the cost to move? What is the operational cost here versus there?” he asked. “What would it take to get it there, then ongoing operation?

“It’s a pretty major decision, but math never lies. Math makes things easier,” Hammond said.

Floyd County Sheriff Jeff Crooks said the time to look at the decision is now while a new LEC is still in the planning stage. He said the city is also looking to the future and will likely need to do remodeling or new construction in five to seven years.

“I don’t want to take anything away from the city — I’m not saying I want it — but the smart thing to do is to look at it now and is it the best option to spend the money now or to spend it in five to seven years?” Crooks asked.

Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson said it comes down to a cost-benefit ratio.

There are many costs that the committee isn’t even aware of now, he said. For example, the city has a T2 internet line to handle 911 calls. The entire 911 system would have to be moved.

Would moving the dispatch center require moving or building a new radio tower, Anderson wondered, saying a new tower could cost half a million dollars by itself, plus generator and other costs.

“We have something that works right now,” Anderson said. “What is the benefit of moving it over? Because there’s going to be costs involved, costs that we can’t even probably put an amount on now.”

The group agreed to put together a small group of city and county representatives to gather operating and potential moving costs, and Tjaden said she would contact the architects and get numbers on what the communications center adds to the LEC project cost, and how much it would reduce cost estimates to take it out.

She emphasized that timing is important, because if the county agrees to ask voters to approve a bond referendum to pay for a new law enforcement center she would like that referendum to take place early next year.

Also at the Communications Board meeting, the Floyd County E911 Service Board agreed to spend up to $35,000 to repair parts of the radio tower at the Charles City Police Department that emergency services use for mobile communication.

The board agreed to spend $26,966 with Two-Way Connect in Mason City for 10 new antennas on the tower, along with new coaxial cable, rental of a crane and other parts costs.

It allowed spending up to $35,000 to cover possible additional crane costs or other contingencies that come up so they can be taken care of while the crane is available.

The city and county have started to experience problems with the equipment, which has reached the end of its useful life, said Chief Anderson.

“I’m hoping that this will take care of most of those issues, and fix the issues so they aren’t putting us in harm’s way,” Anderson said.