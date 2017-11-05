Ding Darling visits Tosanak

1 of 2

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

About every 20 years people need to be reminded about conservation, according to Ding Darling.

Tosanak Recreation Area hosted a one-man show from Humanities Iowa by Tom Milligan, performing “The Art of Conservation: A Visit with Ding Darling.”

Milligan puts on a 45-minute show where he details portions of Darling’s life and work with the Des Moines Register and his conservation efforts.

Jay N. “Ding” Darling won two Pulitzer Prizes for editorial cartoons while at the Des Moines Register and introduced the Duck Stamp to raise habitat funds for what would become the National Wildlife Federation.

“Eventually around the world everyone would know me as Ding,” said Milligan as Darling during the presentation. “My daily front page cartoons, dealing with everything from politics to policy of conservation, became a morning ritual for the ever-growing number of Register and Leader subscribers.”

During the presentation Milligan presented Darling near his drawing board and showed some of his more famous editorial cartoons, including one he published after President Theodore Roosevelt, Darling’s friend, died.

About 15 people were present for the presentation indoors in a cabin behind the office building.

After the presentation Milligan had a question-and-answer session with those present.

Milligan describes Darling’s cartoons as always having a lot of movement.

“He didn’t just do one duck, he did 27 of them flying away,” Milligan said. “He did over 6,300 cartoons for the Des Moines Register alone.”

Darling died in 1962. He had stopped working full time for the Des Moines Register in 1952.

Several parks in the United States are named after Darling, including Lake Darling State Park in Washington County.

Milligan has been with the speakers bureau with Humanities Iowa for 20 years and does one man shows on Grant Wood and Henry A. Wallace as well.

“He had been on my radar, just as a person, for a really long time,” Milligan said of Darling. “You couldn’t grow up in the city of Des Moines without knowing through your grandparents who Ding Darling was.”

Milligan’s first house in Des Moines was just down the street from Darling’s studio.

Milligan wrote the piece that he presented at Tosanak.

“The guys that I do, as one-person shows, are all really well-known Iowans within their own little niche,” Milligan said. “You’d be surprised at how many don’t know who Ding Darling is, just because he’s been gone long enough.”

Darling won Pulitzers for his comics, “In the good old USA,” and “What a place for a waste papers salvage campaign.”

Floyd County Conservation was able to help put on the show with a grant to make the program possible, said Floyd County Conservation Naturalist Heidi Reams.

“The cost was $50 to make this possible,” Reams said of the county’s portion of the fee.

The next event with Floyd County Conservation will be a painting class at the Fossil and Prairie Center.