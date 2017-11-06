City has final vote on chronic nuisance ordinance

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Council held the final vote on the chronic nuisance ordinance at its regular meeting Monday night.

The nuisance ordinance could assess charges against owners of properties that have chronically received nuisance complaints. It isn’t aimed specifically at the tenants that occupy rental properties, although tenants could be charged if their actions violate other laws.

The ordinance wouldn’t base the number of violations on the residents, but on the units of property. “We crafted this ordinance after several other communities,” said Charles City Administrator Steven Diers. That includes Mason City, Waterloo and Dubuque. The ordinance is different from a proposed ordinance supported by mayoral candidate Matt Lovik and proposed by the anti-drug organization SoFar to register all the tenants in an apartment building. That proposal has not been brought before the council. The chronic nuisance ordinance which will now become city law will be looking at issues other than sanitation and building code violations such as infestations or structural issues. The city’s code enforcement department deals with those issues primarily.

Charles City Council member Keith Starr said the ordinance has been vetted for awhile.

“I think it’s a step in a good direction for us,” said Charles City Council member DeLaine Freeseman, before moving the motion forward.

The ordinance covers business and all properties in Charles City. City-owned properties would be exempt from the ordinance.

So far the chronic nuisance ordinances in other cities haven’t been challenged in court.

This was the third and final reading of the ordinance.

Charley Western Bridge

The Charley Western Trail Bridge has been classified as historically significant.

“Since the bridge cannot be preserved the only reasonable action is demolition,” said Charles City Engineer John Fallis, but the bridge will be preserved through “recordation.”

The process of preservation through recordation includes collecting photographs of the bridge, available existing drawings, available historic photographs or illustrations, basic bridge facts, and a narrative report.

All that information will be collected in a report that will be shared with Charles City and the state.

The report is expected to be done by the end of the month, Fallis said.

Everyone involved knows it needs to come down, Fallis said of the bridge, which began cracking over the summer and which has been closed to all traffic, including river traffic under the bridge.

Wood turtles have been found to have a habitat in the Cedar River, so an avoidance plan will be necessary before the demolition, Fallis said.

It is possible that the bridge will be demolished later in the winter, Fallis said.

Parking lot waivers

Two waiver requests from Unggoy Broadband and Simply Essentials to delay parking lot paving requirements were granted.

Miscellaneous

Proclamations for Veterans Day and American Education Week were read by Mayor James Erb at the meeting.

Janisha Garden and Angie Holzer were both present as part of the Charles City Community Education Association.

City Hall will be closed Friday to observe Veterans Day.

Erb appointed Keisha Cunnings to fill the remainder of Mike Schear’s term on the Charles Planning and Zoning Commission, and to remain there afterward.

“We need some gender balance for this particular group,” Erb said.

The Holiday Lighted Parade is set for Dec. 1 and will start at 6 pm.

The parade route will be Main Street from Ferguson Street to Riverside Drive, and from there to Main Street and North Jackson Street to Ferguson Street to Main Street going south back to the beginning. The block of Blunt Street from North Jackson Street to Main Street will be used for staging.

Those streets will be closed from 4:30 p.m until 7:30 p.m.

There will be an election Tuesday for Charles City mayor and two city council positions. The polls open noon until 8 p.m. The Floyd County Auditor’s Office will be available to vote in from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.