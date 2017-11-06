Hypnotist will headline Charles City bash on New Year’s Eve

To the Press

Save the date … and get your date for a very special night out to ring in the New Year!

One of the top hypnotic entertainers in the world will headline the first “New Year’s Eve Bash” being put on by the Promotion Committee of Community Revitalization on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Dr. Jim Wand, a regular performer at casinos, clubs, colleges and corporate events, will be featured along with a DJ at this big event slated for 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Youth Enrichment Center at the Floyd County Fairgrounds.

Refreshments and a cash bar will also be offered. Attendees must be 18 years or older due to the adult nature of the entertainment.

This will be an interactive show with the audience. During each performance, Wand invites 20 volunteers from the audience to be hypnotized simultaneously.

He promises that the volunteers are never embarrassed and enjoy themselves immensely.

Each show is guaranteed to be fun, fast moving and entertaining to everyone attending and also for the volunteers on stage.

Wand has been involved in the area of hypnotic entertainment for 16 years. Prior to that, he operated a clinic that specialized in hypnotherapy for eight years.

He is one of the only hypnotic entertainers in the world who has a doctorate in the area of psychology. Each year Wand does more than 150 programs throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Advance tickets for the New Year’s Eve Bash are $25 each and are available through the Community Revitalization Office at 401 N. Main St., Charles City. Tickets will also be available online at goo.gl/drXo21 or at the door the night of the event for $30.

Reserved tables close to the stage are available through three different sponsorship levels and include a complimentary bottle of champagne and party favors at each table, as well as a keepsake photo of your group. Business sponsors will also be recognized in promotions and marketing of the event.

Gold sponsors will receive eight tickets and a reserved table to themselves up front. Silver sponsors will receive four tickets and share a reserved table up front, and bronze sponsors will receive two tickets and share a table up front. All other ticket holders will have unreserved general seating.

For more information, contact the Community Revitalization office at 641-228-2335 or info@charlescitychamber.com.

Community Revitalization is Charles City’s Main Street Iowa program and an organization dedicated to maintaining a strong community core as part of a great place to live, work and play.