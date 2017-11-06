Veterans events scheduled this week

Press staff report

This Saturday is Veterans Day, and a host of veteran-related events have been planned in the area leading up to that day.

WEDNESDAY

• The Floyd County Veterans Affairs Office will be working with American Legion Auxiliary to deliver “cakes of honor” on Wednesday to veterans at Floyd County care facilities and assisted living centers.

THURSDAY

• At 10 a.m. Thursday there will be a community Veterans Day program at the Charles City Middle School gymnasium. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. Vietnam veteran and Charles City High School alumnus Steve Wikert will be the keynote speaker.

• At 11 a.m. Thursday there will be a Veterans Day program at the NIACC center, 203 Brantingham St., Charles City, with Floyd County VA Executive Director Maria Deike speaking with the Foster Grandparents gathering.

• From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday there will be a program on hiring veterans at the Charles City NIACC center. The program is titled, “A business leader’s guide to tapping into the Veteran Talent Pool.” Jason Kemp, program manager of Home Base Iowa, will be the guest speaker. RSVP to 641-422-1524 ext. 44510.

• At 2 p.m. Thursday there will be a Veterans Day presentation in Beem Center 200 on the NIACC campus in Mason City. The free public forum will be facilitated by Charlene Gooch and Bennett Smith.

• At 2:30 p.m. Thursday there will be a Veterans Day program at Immaculate Conception School in Charles City.

FRIDAY

• At 10 a.m. Friday in Rockford there will be a Veterans Day event with Floyd County VA Executive Director Maria Deike speaking.

• At 6 p.m. Friday there will be a soup supper in honor of veterans at the Elks Lodge, 2111 Clark St., Charles City. Free for veterans. A program will follow the meal. Attendees are urged to wear their service uniforms or patriotic clothing. RSVP by Nov. 10 to Erika Troyna at 641-330-4293 or to the Elks Lodge at 641-228-1257.