Caring Rose Week returns at Otto’s Oasis

Press staff report

A few cans of food can spread a lot of goodwill around during Caring Rose Week.

Once again, Otto’s Oasis is offering a dozen roses for only $10 when shoppers donate two cans of food at the store between Nov. 6-11.

The event, sponsored by the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness, is part of the broader National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, held nationally for 19 years. All the food donated to Otto’s Oasis will be distributed to Messiahs’ Food Pantry.