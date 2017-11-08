Cambrex project adds to Charles City plant capacity

Press staff report

Cambrex Corp. announced Wednesday that it has completed an expansion project at its Charles City plant.

The project includes the installation of two 500-gallon glass-lined reactors and a third small scale work center to increase production capacity, the company said.

Cambrex manufactures a wide range of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) including highly potent ingredients and controlled substances. The addition increases the substances it can produce that meet small scale current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) enforced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Small scale manufacturing has been identified as being a crucial area where capacity is at a premium within the industry,” said Joe Nettleton, Charles City site director and vice president of U.S. operations for Cambrex.

“This investment has been undertaken to increase our flexibility and reduce potential project bottlenecks to benefit our customers,” Nettleton said. “This continues Cambrex’s ongoing commitment to investing in small molecule manufacturing, ensuring that we can meet the challenges of customer project timelines, especially at the key development stages.”

This latest investment follows the completion of an expansion of large scale manufacturing capabilities in 2016 and an announcement of the construction of a $24 million, 4,500-square-foot highly potent API manufacturing facility at Charles City, which is due to open in 2019.

Cambrex’s Charles City facility was recently recognized by the Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates’ ChemStewards program, where it exceeded key performance requirements in federal environmental, health, safety and security compliance. As a result, the site qualified for the program’s highest ranking, the Excellence Tier.