Elks help area veterans with grants and dinner

Press Staff Report

The Charles City Elks Lodge started a new projected at their yearly veterans supper Friday night.

The Elks will use a national grant to buy clothing, winter clothes and shoes for veterans in need and their families this holiday season.

“Help for Vets in Need,” will use Beacon Grants, a national program for communities in need. Their goals is to help veterans in Floyd, Mitchell, Chickasaw and Cerro Gordo counties.

The project was announced at the Nov. 10 Charles City Elks Veterans Soup Supper.

“The soup supper is always the kickoff,” said Elks Member Erika Troyna. “We had a nice turnout.”

This was the tenth year the supper was held. The dinner is free for veterans.

“It’s something we do for vets to honor them and say ‘thank you’ for their service,” Troyna said.

Elks members will take veterans shopping for winter coats, shoes, and other items and use the grant money.

The veteran centered program is because of a promise that the Elks make during the dinner.

“We say every year at the dinner,” Troyna said.

When the chaplain at the dinner says the evening prayer he says, “so long as there are veterans, the benevolent and protective order of Elks will never forget them,” Troyna said. “Every year we do something for the vets.”

Veterans who want to apply for the program can pick up a form at the Charles City Elk Lodge, the Veteran Affairs’ offices in Floyd, Mitchell, Chickasaw and Cerro Gordo counties, along with the V.A. Outpatient Clinic in Mason City.