Thanksgiving open to community at free, annual meal

Press staff report

No one needs to eat alone, thanks to Charles City’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner.

The meal, to be hosted at Messiah Lutheran Church on Thursday, Nov. 23, has been a tradition for more than 20 years in Charles City. Volunteer Kimberly Watkins has organized the dinner for the last five years.

Volunteers serve turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, beans and varied desserts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Last year’s meal served 147 people at the church, and delivered to 72 households in the area, Watkins said.

“It’s nice if you can call and reserve, but it’s not necessary. You can come the day of and we’ll have plenty of food,” she said.

Deliveries, which are done free of charge, are brought to residents at 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Residents interested in receiving a delivery can call the church at 641-228-6772.

Volunteers will set up the church on Nov. 22 from 5-7 p.m., and then work the next day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. preparing, serving then cleaning up.

“If anybody wants to volunteer their time, that’s great. If they want to make some type of dessert and bring it the day before, they can do that,” Watkins said. “We’re in need of some drivers who can deliver meals at 10:30 a.m. on that day, and that will only take a half an hour.”

Those interested in volunteering can contact the Messiah Lutheran Church or contact Watkins at 641-330-5441.