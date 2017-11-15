Chickasaw man turns himself in on sexual abuse charges

Press staff report

A Rudd man turned himself over to the Chickasaw County Sheriffs Office Tuesday.

David Edward Williams, 55, was wanted for first-degree sexual abuse, a class A felony; third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony; and incest, a class D felony.

That same day Williams made his initial court appearance in Chickasaw District Court and is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond.

The charges were originally filed on June 1.

According to Iowa Courts Online, the incest charges were dismissed on June 6, but may have been refiled since then, said Chickasaw County Sheriff Martin Hemann.

A public defender has been assigned to defend Williams.

Williams’ arraignment is set for Nov. 21.