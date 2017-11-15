Church Christmas celebration would close city street

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A possible church Christmas program in Charles City would require a street closure.

Gospel Lighthouse church has requested closing Kelly Street from Main Street to Jackson Street, on the southwest side of Central Park.

The street would be closed from noon Wednesday, Dec. 20, to noon Friday, Dec. 22, and the church would have a tent company set up a tent on the street.

The event would be 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.

“Since we can’t predict weather, if it were to be snowing at least the street would be plowed, where the park would not be,” said the Rev. Joe Low of Gospel Lighthouse church.

“What we’re hoping to do with this event is to create a good, safe family Christmas event,” Low said. The program would include horse carriage rides.

“Sounds good,” said Charles City Council member Jerry Joerger at a council meeting Wednesday evening. “It sounds like a real positive.”

Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson didn’t have any concerns, but did want to make sure that the organization contacted the city street department.

The council will vote on the request at its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 20. Wednesday’s meeting was a planning session, with no official action taken.

The council also discussed a national insurance program for home water and sewer lines.

“Its a program put on by the Utility Service Partners,” said Charles City Administrator Steven Diers in an interview after the session. “They offer insurance to homeowners to cover their service lines.”

“What is not always commonly known is that it is the home owner’s responsibility from their tap at the main, into the house,” Dier said. “So it’s not just their house to the property line, it’s to the main wherever that may be.”

The program offers homeowners insurance coverage for water and sewer lines against freezing, clogging and breakage.

“So if they had that unexpected expense, this insurance would cover repairing that,” Diers said.

“This kind of coverage from insurance companies is relatively new,” said Bob Ingram from Sisson and Associates.

Utility Service Partners wants to use the city of Charles City’s logo and letterhead in mailers that it would send out to residents.

The company has worked with other Iowa communities, including Mason City, and the cities have had a good experience with the company, but none have cared for the need for the city logo on marketing material, according to Charles City Council documents.

Several members of the council were hesitant to get involved because of the requirement to have the city logo and letterhead on the mailers.

“We have some obligation to inform the public where they aren’t covered, but not to endorse any one company,” said Charles City Council member Dan Mallaro.

There are other companies that offer the same coverage, but not all will cover to the main, Diers said.

The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, in the City Council Chambers.