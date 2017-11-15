FCCLA chapter restarts under student initiative

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Charles City High School students are re-opening a local chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

Ten students are launching the organization’s chapter, with advisor and family & consumer sciences instructor Rachel Wolf. The national organization is sponsored by the American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences.

Junior Mariah McKenzie was a member of the first Charles City chapter as a freshman, but was disappointed when the team was unable to attend district competitions. This year, she’s exploring entering fashion design and fashion concept competitions at the district level.

“We focus on family and consumer sciences. When we go to competition a lot of categories will fall into different careers that fall under that, like teaching, culinary, fashion,” McKenzie said.

The chapter meets weekly or twice a week, sophomore Makenna Schmiedel said.

Competition project categories are similar to what students might do for 4-H programs, with the chance for students to progress to national-level competitions. Schmiedel and a classmate are interested in planning a local event as part of their “star project,” she said.

The chapter is also focusing on planning school fundraisers and events, such as a winter formal, to involve other students.

“We’re trying to figure out ways to get our school more involved,” similar to what FFA does for students, Schmiedel said. “We want FCCLA to have that name too, and try to get people to join. It’s really fun, and we’re trying to plan things that would include the whole school, like dances and fundraisers.”

The students are also planning to be involved in community events such as Toys for Tots.

“It’s about having fun, but at the same time we want to give back to the community and help people out,” she added.

“It’s a great opportunity” for students that are interested in family and consumer sciences, McKenzie said.

“To finally have an opportunity where people can express their love for that in a different way, I think that’s kind of neat,” Schmiedel said.