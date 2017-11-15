Parks board considers capital improvement projects

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Parks and Recreation Department completed seven projects during 2017, and is looking for more in 2018.

The Charles City Parks Board considered capital improvement projects for 2018 at a Wednesday night meeting. The board reviewed 14 possible future projects for the next session.

Charles City Parks Director Steve Lindaman encouraged the board members to return to the next meeting with improvement ideas. He also asked the board to rank the projects in importance.

Usually the board reviews the top five projects, Lindaman said an interview after the meeting.

They will consider possible other projects to bring to the next meeting, but didn’t take any action during their session.

During the 2016/2017 year time frame the Parks and Recreation department finished or is in process of finishing 17 projects.

The board provided electrical service to three new riverfront shelters, provided new recycled plastic picnic tables for three new shelters, worked on Victory Park improvements, worked to make clubhouse ADA compliant, replaced two vehicles, and re-roofed the Sportsmen Park shelter.

The parks department is in the process of providing lighting for pickle-ball courts, removing ash trees around town, establishing a dog park, replacing the pool heater and is involved in the way-finding signage project.

“We’ve been achieving a lot,” Lindaman said.

Some of the capital improvement projects suggested included a new golf course fairway mower, ball field groomer, repairs to the Wildwood clubhouse, putting lights on all the ball fields, replacing the backstop fence at the Wildwood ball field, new playground equipment at the Waverly Hill Park and completing the lighting and landscaping at Victory Park.

All-in-all some 14 ideas were on the table, with more, hopefully, on the way.

The board also discussed establishing a new skate park as an improvement project.

“We’re talking a significant investment,” Lindaman said. It comes down to use and how much money you want to put in, he said.

Some members of the board would be willing to get involved with seed money if a local interested group got involved, they said.

If the community isn’t interested in pursuing a new skate park, then the board shouldn’t, said Dennis Peterson, Charles City Park Board member.

The original skate park is near Lions Field and took three years to raise funds, research and build. It was opened in 2003.

A group of eighth-grade students and parents pursued the original skate park, Lindaman said.

The next meeting will be on Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Charles City council chambers.

Parks Board meetings are usually held at 5:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month.