Charles City Lighted Parade, Arts Center Holiday Party set for Dec. 1

Santa House, Arts Center Holiday Party to open

Area groups and businesses are invited to help light up the night and kick off the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 1, at an annual Charles City tradition: the Holiday Lighted Parade.

Organized by Community Revitalization, the Holiday Lighted Parade is open for all to participate in or just watch and enjoy. Also on that evening, residents are invited to the annual Charles City Arts Center Holiday Party, which will be open as the parade passes by on North Jackson.

“The parade is not only a lot of fun, but a great way to promote your company or organization,” said Community Development Director Mark Wicks.

Parade line-up will be at 5:30 p.m. along Central Park on Blunt and North Jackson streets. The parade will begin at 6 p.m., traveling on North Jackson from Blunt to Ferguson, over to North Main Street and down to Riverside Dr., then back up North Jackson to Blunt.

The only requirement for entries is that they be lighted and mobile. This year’s theme is “A Story Book Christmas.” Registration is free but participants are asked to sign up in advance at the Community Revitalization office at 401 North Main St. for organizational purposes.

The Holiday Lighted Parade serves as the official arrival of Santa Claus to town. Immediately after the parade, the Santa House will open in Central Park until 7:30 p.m. for kids to come share their holiday wishes and get a treat.

The Arts Center Holiday Party begins at 5 p.m. and will offer eggnog, hot apple cider and other holiday surprises after visitors watch the Lighted Parade pass by, director Jacqueline Davidson said.

“The Charles City Singers are going to be here, playing Christmas music and sing-alongs, and we will be decorating the tree,” Davidson said.

Scott Blankenbaker will provide piano accompaniment.

The party opens the annual holiday market at the Arts Center, with artisans selling products ranging from wall art, hand-made purses, jewelry, quilts, specialty soaps and other crafts through the Arts Center’s galleries.

The market will have five new artisans selling, along with returning artists from past markets, Davidson said. Artists still interested in joining the holiday market can contact the Arts Center at 641-228-6284.

The Arts Center will extend hours on Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 until 7 p.m. during the holiday market. The market will close for the season on Dec. 22.

Santa Claus will be available at Central Park at these times:

10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 9

Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17.

10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 23.

The Santa House is provided by the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by CUSB Bank, Family Community Credit Union, First Citizens Bank, First Security Bank & Trust, State Bank and Andy Laube Photography.