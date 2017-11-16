Time running low to take city development survey

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Have your say in everything from new restaurants, to community recreation updates, to housing policy — time is running out to add your input.

The city of Charles City is making a final push to residents, hoping for as much input as possible before community focus groups begin reviewing the results. The survey is open at www.cityofcharlescity.org until Friday, Nov. 24.

Since the city released the survey in October, administration has received under 300 responses from the community of about 7,457.

“Once we have 300 I’d like to reach 400, and once we reach 400 I’d like 500,” City Administrator Steve Diers said. “We want as good a sample response as we can have.”

Survey answers will inform the development of a comprehensive plan for the next 10 to 15 years by community members in four focus groups, Diers said, with the aid of North Iowa Council of Governments (NIACOG) staff.

The survey takes about eight minutes, and participants can register for a drawing to win a commemorative pillow and throw blanket from the Charles City Chamber of Commerce, which is about a $100 value, Diers said.

“The questions and the survey itself was developed between our focus groups. We have individuals from the schools, county, community college, local business owners, youth and seniors,” Diers said. “We have a cross section of people that really help mold that survey together. It’s been a collaborative effort.”

“Input is critical,” he added.