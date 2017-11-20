Denison Amber Alert cancelled

Staff report

3:03 p.m. — Monday’s Amber Alert issued for Denison is canceled, reported the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The department reported that both parties, minors ages 12 and 13, were located and found safe in the Des Moines area.

DENISON, 1 p.m. — Iowa issued an Amber Alert Monday afternoon for a missing 12-year-old from Denison.

Beyonce Carrasco was last seen in a dark gray shirt and gray Underarmor shorts. Carrasco is 5’2″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Iowans are asked to look for a white 2016 Nissan Sentra with the license plate number EYB982.

Carrasco is believed to be with 13-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr., 5’4″, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Amber Alert was released statewide at 1:19 p.m. Anyone who spots the car is asked to call 911.