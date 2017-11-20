Ikes selling Christmas Trees Friday

1 of 4

Press staff report

The Charles City chapter of the Izaak Walton League will be selling Christmas trees on South Main Street, starting the Friday after Thanksgiving.

The Ikes received 125 fraser fir trees Monday afternoon from Winona, Minnesota.

The use of the lot the Ikes are using was donated by Joe Maloy Insurance Agency, located next to where the Ikes are selling the trees.

The sale will be begin on Friday and continue through Saturday and Sunday. The sale will continue the following weekend if there are still trees available.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on Sunday when the hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fraser firs usually come in around 6 to 7 feet tall.

The Ikes will also deliver trees for a small fee, within five miles of their location, and help tie the trees on cars, and shake them to make sure nothing is still living in the branches.