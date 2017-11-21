Charles City school board receives state achievement award

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Community Board of Education is one of six Iowa school boards honored with a Team Achievement award in 2016-2017, the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) announced on Monday.

Charles City Superintendent Dan Cox received the Award of Honor along with six other state superintendents. The award goes to superintendents “who invested time and effort to build skills and knowledge needed to be informed decision makers,” IASB communications director Tammy Votava said in a statement.

The Charles City Board of Education received Team Achievement plaques to recognize that a majority of individual board members had won the Individual Achievement Award.

The Individual Achievement Award was given to 56 school board members across Iowa, including in New Hampton. Charles City school board members awarded were Scott Dight, Jason Walker, Robin Macomber and Lorraine Winterink.