Fall concert is a packed event

Britni Cohen-Wichner, a student teacher for the Charles City fifth-grade and six-grade band, and a senior at Wartburg, directed the six-grade band as they played "Shaker Hymn." Press photo by Thomas Nelson.
Alyciah Salinas, a six-grade tuba player, announces the final song from the six-grade band, "Guardians of Liberty." Press photo by Thomas Nelson.
The North Grand Building's auditorium was packed during the fifth- and sixth-grade fall concert. The ground floor had 29 people standing in the back. Press photo by Thomas Nelson.
Fifth- and sixth-grade orchestra director Bethany Rhine presents the sixth-grade orchestra after its performance. Press photo by Thomas Nelson.
Renee Boss, fifth- and six-grade band director, directs the fifth-grade band. Press photo by Thomas Nelson. 
By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The North Grand Building’s auditorium had standing room only during the fifth- and sixth-grade fall concert.

A packed house had 29 people standing in the back during the elementary orchestra and band concert Monday evening.

The groups were led by orchestra teacher Bethany Rhine and band teacher Renee Boss.

Boss was assisted by her student teacher, Britni Cohen-Wichner, a senior at Wartburg.

Rhine directed the fifth-grade orchestra in “Mary Had a Little Lamb” and sections from “Red Parrot, Green Parrot,” and the sixth-grade orchestra in “Chorale,” “Westminster Chimes” and “Red Parrot, Green Parrot.”

After the orchestra played, Boss took the stage with her fifth-grade band and directed it in “Theme and Variation on Lightly Row” and “Big Beat Boogie,” a student favorite.

The sixth-grade band, under Boss’ direction, played “Autumn Fanfare” and “Guardians of Liberty.”

Cohen-Wichner directed “Power Rock” for the fifth-grade band, and “Shaker Hymn” for the sixth-grade band.

Boss wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving and thanked them for coming out.

