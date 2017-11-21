Fall concert is a packed event

1 of 5

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The North Grand Building’s auditorium had standing room only during the fifth- and sixth-grade fall concert.

A packed house had 29 people standing in the back during the elementary orchestra and band concert Monday evening.

The groups were led by orchestra teacher Bethany Rhine and band teacher Renee Boss.

Boss was assisted by her student teacher, Britni Cohen-Wichner, a senior at Wartburg.

Rhine directed the fifth-grade orchestra in “Mary Had a Little Lamb” and sections from “Red Parrot, Green Parrot,” and the sixth-grade orchestra in “Chorale,” “Westminster Chimes” and “Red Parrot, Green Parrot.”

After the orchestra played, Boss took the stage with her fifth-grade band and directed it in “Theme and Variation on Lightly Row” and “Big Beat Boogie,” a student favorite.

The sixth-grade band, under Boss’ direction, played “Autumn Fanfare” and “Guardians of Liberty.”

Cohen-Wichner directed “Power Rock” for the fifth-grade band, and “Shaker Hymn” for the sixth-grade band.

Boss wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving and thanked them for coming out.