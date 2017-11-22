Messiahs Food Pantry thanks Caring Rose customers for donations

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Otto’s Oasis customers purchased more than 80 dozen roses as part of the Caring Rose Week’s canned food drive, master designer Christopher Anthony said.

The floral and landscaping business dropped off several boxes of canned food and other items to Messiahs Food Pantry in downtown Charles City, all donated by customers between Nov. 5-11.

The annual special offers a dozen roses for $10 when a customer brings in two cans of food to go to a local food pantry. Otto’s Oasis has been participating in the national event since 2006, Anthony said.

“The food pantry is always appreciative of Otto’s Oasis’ consistent support and donations, year after year,” Rev. Deb Lincoln, director of Messiahs Food Pantry, said. “It makes a difference for so many families.”

